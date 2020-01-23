Francis Machen, age 94, of Sylacauga, AL, passed away January 21, 2020. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10-11 am at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. All services will be officiated by Rev. Wally Rezendes. Mr. Machen is survived by his wife, Elaine Machen of Sylacauga; sons, Larry Machen (Pat) of Sylacauga and Kenny Machen (Pam) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Stephanie Wright (Dicky), Ashley Hope (Jody), and Michael Machen (Jennifer); 9 great grandchildren; and special niece, Carolyn Ellis (Bruce) of Alpine. Mr. Machen was a World War II veteran with the Army and a member of the Sylacauga First Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 23, 2020