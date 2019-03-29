The Daily Home

Frank Moore

Frank Moore, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Graveside service for Mr. Moore will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Midway Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Rev. Gary Plummer will officiate the service. Mr. Moore is survived by his son, Frank Moore Jr. (Lucy); daughter, Debbie Tyson; grandchildren, Chrissy Moore, Brittany Tyson, Noah Moore, Jessica Tyson, Emily Tyson, Maddie Moore, and Mallory Moore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Moore; parents, Atha and Georgia Moore; three sisters; Lettie Con, Franie Roberts, and Tansy Ford; and two brothers, Lava Moore and Curtis Moore. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
