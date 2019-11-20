Frankie Helms Bassett of Birmingham Alabama, passed away November 16, 2019 at age 76. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2pm, at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel, with a visitation from 1pm until 2pm. Frankie was born in Lockhart City, Alabama on January 9, 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 57 years, Leroy Bassett Jr. She graduated from Childersburg High School and continued on to receive a nursing degree from Sylacauga School of Nursing. She is survived by her children, Tim Bassett (Melissa), Tamera Lane (Byron), grandchildren; Ryan Bassett, Ashley Bassett, Hunter Payant, Heath Payant, Melissa Lane, and Stacy Lane, and brother, Bob Burkett (Alma). Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2019