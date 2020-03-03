Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Jack Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Jack Olson, 82, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 11:37 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine, Indiana. He was born December 20, 1937 in Winger, Minnesota to Albert and Minnie (Zitek) Olson. Frank was a 1956 graduate of Fosston High School, in Fosston, Minnesota. He was a U.S. Army veteran at Fort Lewis Washington. He married Mary L. Hensley in Fosston, on July 3, 1957. Frank was the plant manager and Senior Vice President at Ford Meter, Box, in Pell City, Alabama from October of 1987 to December of 2003 and also worked at Honeywell Inc./Markhon in Wabash 31 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wabash, the Wabash Eagles Lodge, and served on the board of directors at Ford Meter Box Company from September 1999 - July 2004. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, playing cards, and all sports. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary L. Olson of Wabash, two sons, Bradley Jack (Kathy) Olson of Wabash, and Barry Jay (Candy) Olson of Peru, Indiana, three grandchildren, Marcus (Rachal) Olson of Roann, Indiana, Tyler (Alysia) Olson of Wabash, and Whitney Jo (Lance) Kolb of Syracuse, Indiana, two step-grandchildren, T.J. (Katie) Miley of Walton, Indiana, and Tabbatha (Justin Turner) Miley of Wabash, great-grandson, Ollie Olson of Wabash, and six step-great grandchildren, Emerson Miley of Walton, Ashtrid Burns, Averie Turner, and Adalynn Turner, all of Wabash, and Jaxson and Charlee Alcantara of Roann, brother, Albert Lee (Susan) Olson of Bagley, Minnesota, sister, Mary Ann (Ken) Brown of Burneyville, Oklahoma, and his sister-in-law, Trudy Olson of Bagley. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark Steven Olson, and his brother, Stanley Clayton Olson. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 110 N. 