Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Thomas Allen. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Thomas Allen Sr. passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at RMC. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. Franklin (Paw Paw) Allen was born and raised in Talladega, Alabama. Early in his teen years, he entered the Army to serve the country that he loved. He later joined the Marine Corps and served his country three additional years. A tradesman by occupation with a servant's heart, there wasn't anything that he couldn't do. He had many jobs throughout the years and worked to raise and support his family but, in his later years one job that he truly loved was at Munford Middle school. He loved the students, faculty and parents and they loved him right back. Franklin Allen never met a stranger and sought only to make the world a better place by being in it and was never hesitant to extend kindness to a person in need. He enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible, listening to good ole country and gospel music, watching Westerns on TV, but, above all, he treasured every moment he was able to spend with his family. He truly was the best Paw Paw and placed the people in his life first. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Roberts Allen; sons, Timothy Allen, Randy F. Roberts and his wife Heather Roberts, Michael Roberts, Franklin Allen Jr. and his wife Patricia Allen, and Joseph Allen; daughter, Linda Allen; brother, Luther Allen and his wife Becky Allen; and sister-in-law, Clyde Allen; grandchildren, Harleigh Roberts, Hayley Roberts, Cole Roberts, Megan Allen, Austin Wyatt Allen, and Joseph Roy Austin Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Pierce Allen; his first wife, Geraldine Shierling Allen; sisters, Nail Hill, Jo Francis Vaugh, Sarah Huckeba, Nora Faye Allen; his brothers, Roy Allen and Paul Allen; and his mother-in-law, Eula. B. Hallman. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Franklin Thomas Allen Sr. passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at RMC. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. Franklin (Paw Paw) Allen was born and raised in Talladega, Alabama. Early in his teen years, he entered the Army to serve the country that he loved. He later joined the Marine Corps and served his country three additional years. A tradesman by occupation with a servant's heart, there wasn't anything that he couldn't do. He had many jobs throughout the years and worked to raise and support his family but, in his later years one job that he truly loved was at Munford Middle school. He loved the students, faculty and parents and they loved him right back. Franklin Allen never met a stranger and sought only to make the world a better place by being in it and was never hesitant to extend kindness to a person in need. He enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible, listening to good ole country and gospel music, watching Westerns on TV, but, above all, he treasured every moment he was able to spend with his family. He truly was the best Paw Paw and placed the people in his life first. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Roberts Allen; sons, Timothy Allen, Randy F. Roberts and his wife Heather Roberts, Michael Roberts, Franklin Allen Jr. and his wife Patricia Allen, and Joseph Allen; daughter, Linda Allen; brother, Luther Allen and his wife Becky Allen; and sister-in-law, Clyde Allen; grandchildren, Harleigh Roberts, Hayley Roberts, Cole Roberts, Megan Allen, Austin Wyatt Allen, and Joseph Roy Austin Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Pierce Allen; his first wife, Geraldine Shierling Allen; sisters, Nail Hill, Jo Francis Vaugh, Sarah Huckeba, Nora Faye Allen; his brothers, Roy Allen and Paul Allen; and his mother-in-law, Eula. B. Hallman. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close