Franklin Thomas Allen Sr. passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at RMC. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Social distancing and mask protocol is in place. Franklin (Paw Paw) Allen was born and raised in Talladega, Alabama. Early in his teen years, he entered the Army to serve the country that he loved. He later joined the Marine Corps and served his country three additional years. A tradesman by occupation with a servant's heart, there wasn't anything that he couldn't do. He had many jobs throughout the years and worked to raise and support his family but, in his later years one job that he truly loved was at Munford Middle school. He loved the students, faculty and parents and they loved him right back. Franklin Allen never met a stranger and sought only to make the world a better place by being in it and was never hesitant to extend kindness to a person in need. He enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible, listening to good ole country and gospel music, watching Westerns on TV, but, above all, he treasured every moment he was able to spend with his family. He truly was the best Paw Paw and placed the people in his life first. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Roberts Allen; sons, Timothy Allen, Randy F. Roberts and his wife Heather Roberts, Michael Roberts, Franklin Allen Jr. and his wife Patricia Allen, and Joseph Allen; daughter, Linda Allen; brother, Luther Allen and his wife Becky Allen; and sister-in-law, Clyde Allen; grandchildren, Harleigh Roberts, Hayley Roberts, Cole Roberts, Megan Allen, Austin Wyatt Allen, and Joseph Roy Austin Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Pierce Allen; his first wife, Geraldine Shierling Allen; sisters, Nail Hill, Jo Francis Vaugh, Sarah Huckeba, Nora Faye Allen; his brothers, Roy Allen and Paul Allen; and his mother-in-law, Eula. B. Hallman. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store