1/1
Franklin Thomas Allen Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Thomas Allen Sr. passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at RMC. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Social distancing and mask protocol is in place. Franklin (Paw Paw) Allen was born and raised in Talladega, Alabama. Early in his teen years, he entered the Army to serve the country that he loved. He later joined the Marine Corps and served his country three additional years. A tradesman by occupation with a servant's heart, there wasn't anything that he couldn't do. He had many jobs throughout the years and worked to raise and support his family but, in his later years one job that he truly loved was at Munford Middle school. He loved the students, faculty and parents and they loved him right back. Franklin Allen never met a stranger and sought only to make the world a better place by being in it and was never hesitant to extend kindness to a person in need. He enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible, listening to good ole country and gospel music, watching Westerns on TV, but, above all, he treasured every moment he was able to spend with his family. He truly was the best Paw Paw and placed the people in his life first. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Roberts Allen; sons, Timothy Allen, Randy F. Roberts and his wife Heather Roberts, Michael Roberts, Franklin Allen Jr. and his wife Patricia Allen, and Joseph Allen; daughter, Linda Allen; brother, Luther Allen and his wife Becky Allen; and sister-in-law, Clyde Allen; grandchildren, Harleigh Roberts, Hayley Roberts, Cole Roberts, Megan Allen, Austin Wyatt Allen, and Joseph Roy Austin Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Pierce Allen; his first wife, Geraldine Shierling Allen; sisters, Nail Hill, Jo Francis Vaugh, Sarah Huckeba, Nora Faye Allen; his brothers, Roy Allen and Paul Allen; and his mother-in-law, Eula. B. Hallman. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved