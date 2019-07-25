Funeral service for Mr. Frazier Lee (Buster) Cook, 83, will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sycamore, AL at 2:00pm. With Rev. Raymond Garrett, officiating. Burial will be held at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 2pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Mr. Cook departed this walk of life on July 23, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, sylacauga, Al. He leaves to cherish his memories two granddaughters, Catrina (Johnny) Marbury and Shamika (Spanky) Gooden; two sisters Addie Cook Ridgeway, and Ola Bell Vincent; six great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from July 25 to July 26, 2019