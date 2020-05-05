Mr. Fred H. Rayfield, Sr., age 84 of Sylacauga, passed away May 3, 2020 at Sylacauga Health & Rehab.
He is survived by his sons, Fred H. (Tresa) Rayfield, Jr. of Blairsville, GA and John S. (Kelly) Rayfield of Lubbock, TX; four granddaughters, Charley Rayfield, Bailey Rayfield, Karley Rayfield and Kendall Rayfield.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie C. Rayfield.
A private entombment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum with Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2020.