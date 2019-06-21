The Daily Home

Frederick Bernard Groce

Guest Book
  • "Lean and depended on God, He will bring comfort to you at a..."
    - Lorene White
  • "Rest in peace fred!!"
    - Deacon Terry & Sherry Britt
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Angial Embry
  • "May the God of all comfort be with the family and give you..."
  • "Prayers for, and sympathy extended to, your family as you..."
    - Winona Jacobs
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Obituary
Funeral service for Fredrick Bernard Groce, 45, will be Saturday, June 22, at 1 pm at Little Jerusalem AFM Church of God with Bishop James Truss, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Mr. Groce passed away on June 13, 2019 at University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham. Mr. Groce's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include his father: Sylvester (Benita) Wills; brother: Desmond (Francesca) Wills; grandmother: Annie Joe Wills, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dollie Mae Groce, grandmother, Fannie Bell Groce. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on June 21, 2019
