Memorial service for Mr. Fredrick CorDaryl (Head) Jackson, 28, will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Roger Stallworth, officiating.
Mr. Jackson departed this walk of life on June 13, 2020 at his residence, Sylacauga, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Billy (Sheranda F.) Jackson; grandfather, James Jackson; brother, Maurice Jackson; two sisters, Shalonda Marbury and Sharmaine Marbury; special friend, Cassie; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 18, 2020.