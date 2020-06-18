Fredrick CorDaryl (Head) Jackson
Memorial service for Mr. Fredrick CorDaryl (Head) Jackson, 28, will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Roger Stallworth, officiating.
Mr. Jackson departed this walk of life on June 13, 2020 at his residence, Sylacauga, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Billy (Sheranda F.) Jackson; grandfather, James Jackson; brother, Maurice Jackson; two sisters, Shalonda Marbury and Sharmaine Marbury; special friend, Cassie; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home, Directing.


Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Community Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
