A memorial service for Fredrick "Little Fred" Limbaugh, 45, will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Limbaugh died Friday, July 12, 2019 at VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Ann Castille.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaleigh Maness; father, James Fred Limbaugh (Donna), brother, Charles Thibado; sister, Alison Evans; grandmother, Elsie Arnett; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 14, 2019