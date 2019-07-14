The Daily Home

Fredrick "Little Fred" Limbaugh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick "Little Fred" Limbaugh.
Service Information
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-1616
Obituary
Send Flowers

A memorial service for Fredrick "Little Fred" Limbaugh, 45, will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Limbaugh died Friday, July 12, 2019 at VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Ann Castille.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaleigh Maness; father, James Fred Limbaugh (Donna), brother, Charles Thibado; sister, Alison Evans; grandmother, Elsie Arnett; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 14, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.