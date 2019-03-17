Gail Elanoir Limbaugh,78, passed away at her home on March 10, 2019.
The family will receive guests at Talladega Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Rev. Bill Pruitt will officiate.
Mrs. Limbaugh was Baptist by faith and attended Craigdale Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy R. Wilkerson; sisters, Donna Shepherd and Karen Lollis.
She is survived by her husband, John Limbaugh; sons, William Wilkerson and Mark (Barbara) Wilkerson; daughter-in-law, Tina Wilkerson; step-daughter, Lauri Limbaugh; Step-sons, Johnny Limbaugh, Jamie (Shannon) Limbaugh, and Robert (Traci) Limbaugh; brother, Norman (Susie) Huntley; 12 grandchildren; as well as 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 17, 2019