Mrs. Gail Isbell Martin, 82, Talladega, Alabama died Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence and loving family.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Don Barnett will officiate the service.
Gail was retired from E.H. Gentry facility after 25 years of service. She taught line dance at the Talladega Recreational Center. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served on official boards for many years.
Gail is survived by her husband, Lawrence Martin; daughters, Denise Hart (Tim), Kay Adams (Bill); brother, Michael Isbell (Carolyn); grandchildren, Chris Burgess, Kimberly Racine (Todd), Sara Adams, Taylor Adams; and great grandchildren, Gabriel Burgess, Paige Racine, Abigail Burgess, and Wes Racine.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Clayton Isbell; and daughter, Suzanne Martin.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Gail's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 378, Talladega, AL 35161.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and family friend Sid Gambrell.
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 7, 2019