Dr. Gary A. Landis, age 82, passed away July 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Donna Landis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Landis; son, Dr. Eric (Marly) Landis, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughter, Lori Landis, of Seminole, Florida; 2 grandchildren, Alex and Lucy Landis; and sister, Janis Crawford. He received his undergraduate degrees from Kent State University and received his doctorate from the University of Alabama. He was self-employed as a manufacturing systems consultant and educator. He owned and operated Landis Antique Mall for 30 years and was well-known for collecting antique clocks. He served on the Board of Directors of the International Association for Watch and Clock Collectors. In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private graveside service in Vienna, Ohio. Condolences may be offered to the Landis family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City.
Published in The Daily Home on July 25, 2019