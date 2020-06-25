Gary Harvey Morris
Funeral service for Gary Harvey Morris, 83, will be Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. John Vogel and Rev. Mitch Carter officiating. Burial will be in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL.
Mr. Morris died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Flora Morris, brother, Wayne Chilton Morris and sister, Sherry Hinds. Mr. Morris enjoyed various outdoor activities.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Morris; two sons, Jim (Lisa) Morris, Garrett Morris; two daughters, Shaleen Morris, Marleen (David) Hay; five grandchildren, David Morris, Nichole Morris, Deanna Hay, Adrianne Hay, Camden Kyro; sister, Patricia Ann (J.C.) Wales; brother, Ronnie Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.


Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
JUN
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
