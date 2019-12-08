Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Ryan. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Gary L. Ryan, 75, will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Alpine Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Alpine Baptist Cemetery in Alpine, AL.

Mr. Ryan died Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell Thompson Ryan and Clatis Ryan. Mr. Ryan worked at 34 years at Kimberly Clark where he was known by many as Shorty. He was known for his generosity to others, especially his community. He had the best smile! His heart was so big for every one he knew. He could tell stories that would make you giggle every time you heard them. He was so kind. He loved animals - even his cows were pampered and loved him! He was so thoughtful to the needs of others. He was happiest cooking something delicious for everyone to enjoy. Our lives are so much fuller for having him in it.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy Morris Ryan; three children, Chris Ryan (DeAnna), Lori Ryan, Andy Tyler; grandchild, Amanda Traynham (Tommy); two great-grandchildren, Owen Traynham, Charlie Traynham; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Alpine Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Preston Carmack, Gary Garner, Stan Thomas, Bill Curlee, Pat Rhodes, Jackie Potts, Suzanne Kelley, and Larry Vincent.

Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

