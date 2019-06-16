Gary "Buddy" Moore, 55 of Rome, GA, formerly Pell City, passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Cropwell, Rev. Daniel I. Johnson, Pastor, Bishop Donald Gover, Sr., Eulogist. Interment following at Robinson Chapel Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday, June 17th from 4-7p.m. at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel in Pell City.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharmaine Moore; grandchildren, Silas Ashley, Anthony Kimbrough, all of Anniston, AL; father, Robert Moore, Sr., Youngstown, OH; siblings, Christopher (Kimberly) Moore, Ragland, AL, Robert (Lizette) Moore, Jr., Franklin, TN, Margarite Moore, Talladega, AL, LaKecia Brown, Youngstown, OH; special friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" 1716 Cogswell Ave., Pell City, AL 35125, office- 205-814-0432 www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Daily Home on June 16, 2019