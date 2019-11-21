Funeral ceremony for Gary Warwick Garrett, 67, of Talladega, Al. will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Belview Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Jerry Jones, officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Memory Gardens. Viewing will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 viewing from 1-6pm at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Mr. Garret remains will arrive at the Church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include: four brothers, Wayne M. (Gwen) Garrett, Andrew E. Morris Garrett, Kenneth Ricarda (Rene) Garrett ; all of Camp Hill, Alabama; and Bryant Sullivan (Tasha) Garrett of Atlanta, Georgia; one uncle, Fred Warwick Jr; of Talladega Alabama; three aunts, Rebecca Stuart of Dayton, Ohio; Willie Jane Stevenson and Alice Faye Leonard; both of Talladega Alabama; three nephews, he regarded as his sons, Keenon Threatt, Taverus Threatt, and Mitchell Garrett; many other loving nieces, nephews and a host of close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Warwick Garrett; father, Clemon Garrett Jr; and brother Ray Charles Meadows. Goodson Funeral Home Inc directing. 256.237.9771
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 21, 2019