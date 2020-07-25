1/
Gayle Ellen Chappell
Gayle Ellen Chappell, 75, formerly of Lincoln, Al., passed away July 20, 2020. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega with Kevin Jones officiating. She was a native of Lincoln, Al. and a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was a member of Huntsville Baptist Church and an AA sponsor who loved gardening, bird watching and tending to her flower beds. Gayle is survived by her sons, Jason Welsh (Theresa) and Jeff Isbell; her daughter, Mellisa Grace Dean; grandson, Shawn Boshell; great-granddaughters, Bailey Boshell, Sarah Welsh and Destiny Welsh. Preceding her in death were her son, Andy Isbell; her husband, Rod Chappell and sister, Beth Bailes. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
