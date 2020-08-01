Mr. Gene Arthur Hudgins, 78, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Talladega Funeral Home in the Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Rev. Tim Dial officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mr. Hudgins has lived in Talladega since 1965. He was Pentecostal by faith and a member of Cherry Street Church of God. He was a great father and grandfather, and loved his family very much. Mr. Hudgins is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Langley Hudgins, and daughter-in-law, Gina Hudgins. He is survived by his sons, Randy (Valerie) Hudgins and Gary Hudgins; daughter, Debra Hudgins- Lackey; grandchildren, Mallori Hudgins, Phalon Lackey, Khason Lackey, Nicolas Hudgins, Sarah Jones, Trent Hudgins, and Matthew Jones; great grandchild, Harrison Grey Lackey. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

