Geneva Christine Bradshaw
Mrs. Geneva Christine Bradshaw, 85, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on July 29, 2020 in Ozark. Mrs. Bradshaw taught Sunday School for 45 years, Training Union for 40 years and Vacation Bible School for 25 years and was very active in the church. She was a devout member of the First Baptist Church, Eden Westside Baptist Church and Mineral Springs Baptist Church during her lifetime. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bradshaw; parents, Emris and Willie Bowman; daughter-in-law, Jackie Barnett Bradshaw; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sam and Bertha Bradshaw; brothers Loyd Bowman, Raymond Bowman, Paul Bowman and Robert Bowman; sisters, Mittie Williams, Helen Wright and Patty Ryder; four brothers-in-law; four nephews; two nieces; a sister-in-law; and one great-nephew. She is survived by her sons, Dwight K. (Stefanie) Bradshaw and Wayne Bradshaw; daughters, Susan (Danny) Morgan, Neva (Mike) Bagwell and Wendy (Ken) Weathers; sisters, Bernice Realmuto, Laura Bowman, Annette (Charles) Hendrix and Paulette Blomley; sister-in-law, Martha Meehan; brothers, Aaron Bowman and Harold Bowman; grandchildren, Brandon (Tracie) Carpenter, Jeremy (Kerri) Carpenter, Mary Ann (Mike), Shaw, Adam (Tera) Bradshaw, Michael (Jessica) Bagwell, Devin (Jasmine) Bagwell, K.C. (Kelly) Weathers, April Weathers, Valerie (Grant) Goldenstar, Stephanie (Justin) Evans, Jeremy (Amanda) Miniard and Lavon Miniard; 25 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Jacky Connell, Bro., Bill Ayres and Bro. John Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at Bowman Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:30 - 2:30 pm at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19, the family requests that social distancing be maintained and that masks be worn by those in attendance. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
AUG
2
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
