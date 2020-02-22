Memorial Services for Geneva G. Scroggins 92 of Munford Al. will be Sunday February 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Bynum Church of God, with Pastor Buddy Robinson officiating. Mrs. Scroggins passed away February 20, 2020. She is survived by daughters: Paula (Danny) Simmons, Connie (David) Louallen, and Anita (Eddie) Cornelius. Son: Royce (Diane) Scroggins, brother: Hubert (Carolyn) Gentry, and sister Jeanette Reynolds. Mrs. Scroggins was preceded in death by husband Harold Scroggins, and was a proud member of the Bynum Church of God family. In lieu of flowers donations to Bynum Church of God.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 22, 2020