George Daniel "Dan" Waites, 63 of Talladega passed away June 8, 2019. His family will receive friends Monday June 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega.
He was a local business owner since 1976, younger years at Waites Grocery and from 1980 Waites Concrete and Construction, former member of the Talladega Water Board.
He is preceded in death parents Mary Nell and Fred Ed Waites, brother Jimmy Waites, he is survived by his son Cole Waites (Crystal), daughter Lennis Corbitt (Lanier), grandchildren Presley and Lily Waites, Ethan and Logan Corbitt, sisters Freddie Nell Jones, Audrey Gilliam (Bernard), Evelyn Waites, brother John S. Waites (Janice)
Memorials may be made to Bibles for Outreach. Org at Jimmy Swaggart Ministries P.O Box 262550 Baton Rouge La. 70826.
Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on June 9, 2019