George Morris Hartsfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Morris Hartsfield, 80, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. The family will have a graveside service 11:00am Saturday May 16, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Andy Hartsfield officiating the service.
George was a member of Bemiston Baptist Church and worked at Bemiston Bag and Weaver and Sons as a structural and civil engineer. He is also a past president on the Heritage Hall board of directors and loved Auburn, hunting, woodcarving and listening to music while working on his projects.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jimmy and Minnie Lou Hartsfield.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Hartsfield; daughters, Melissa Jaffe (Bobby) and April Stringfellow (Tony Rutledge); son, Jack Hartsfield (Gleyson Da Costa); brothers, Walter Hartsfield and Jerry Hartsfield; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved