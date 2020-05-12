George Morris Hartsfield, 80, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. The family will have a graveside service 11:00am Saturday May 16, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Andy Hartsfield officiating the service.
George was a member of Bemiston Baptist Church and worked at Bemiston Bag and Weaver and Sons as a structural and civil engineer. He is also a past president on the Heritage Hall board of directors and loved Auburn, hunting, woodcarving and listening to music while working on his projects.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jimmy and Minnie Lou Hartsfield.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Hartsfield; daughters, Melissa Jaffe (Bobby) and April Stringfellow (Tony Rutledge); son, Jack Hartsfield (Gleyson Da Costa); brothers, Walter Hartsfield and Jerry Hartsfield; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the memorial.
George was a member of Bemiston Baptist Church and worked at Bemiston Bag and Weaver and Sons as a structural and civil engineer. He is also a past president on the Heritage Hall board of directors and loved Auburn, hunting, woodcarving and listening to music while working on his projects.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jimmy and Minnie Lou Hartsfield.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Hartsfield; daughters, Melissa Jaffe (Bobby) and April Stringfellow (Tony Rutledge); son, Jack Hartsfield (Gleyson Da Costa); brothers, Walter Hartsfield and Jerry Hartsfield; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 12, 2020.