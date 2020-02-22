George Rice, 72, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Graveside service for Mr. Rice will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Joe Daniel will officiate the service. George was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rice; daughter, Landie Rice Crandon (Matthew); son, Nicholas Granger Rice (Jessica); grandchildren, Kaylee Rice, Jayden Rice, Andrew Crandon, Hudson Crandon, William Crandon; four brothers and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Una Rice; one brother and one sister. Pallbearers will be Jason Allison, Matt Weldon, Luke Jennings, John Loper, Michael Brewer, and Dave Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Jones and Mark Allison. Online Condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 22, 2020