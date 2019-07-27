Graveside service for George Robert "Bobby" Tucker III, age 61, of Sylacauga will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2PM at the Weogufka Cemetery with Rev. Ed Croyle officiating. Mr. Tucker passed away July 25, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents: George Robert Tucker II and Carolyn Joyce Case, grandmother: Grave Tucker and sister: Debra Butler. Survivors are his wife: Rebecca Tucker of Sylacauga, son: Rob Tucker and his wife Ann of Sylacauga, grandchildren: Amanda Hope and Cassidy Tucker, brothers: Steve Tucker and his wife Debbie of Attalla, Greg Johnson of Hampton, GA, sisters: Diane Gibbs of Gadsden, Terri Johnson of Locus Grove, GA and Kim Dixon of Ringgold, GA. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 27, 2019