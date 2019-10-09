Funeral service for George Schwartz, or as the B.B. Comer Band lovingly knew him, "Uncle George", 78, will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Tallasahatchie First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Griffin and Bro. Raymond Miller officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine, AL. Mr. Schwartz died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy M Schwartz, and parents, Michael & Helena Schwartz. He is survived by his son, Mark Schwartz; daughter, Kimberly and husband William Ritter; adopted daughter, Pam Geiger; four grandchildren, Alex Schwartz, Haley Ritter, William Ritter, Velena Schwartz; great-grandson, Mason J Free; and two sisters, Tania Fuglewicz, and Olga Schwartz. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 9, 2019