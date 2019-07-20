George "Mike" Whaley, 72, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Graveside Service for Mr. Whaley will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park. There will be a visitation at Usrey Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Sunday. Ron Hurst will officiate the service. Mike was a lifelong resident of Talladega County. He was a member of Talladega Church of Christ. He was a truck driver for over 35 years. He is survived by his daughter, Rebekah Perry (David); son, Jonathan Whaley; sister, Doris Jean Phillips; brothers, Wesley Whaley, Gary Whaley, and Jerry Whaley; grandchildren, Peyton Phillips and Hannah Phillips; great grandchild, Emma Reid Phillips. Mr. Whaley is preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Whaley. Pallbearers will be Peyton Phillips, Christian Whaley, William Whaley, DeWayne Tidwell, Roger Wright, and David Perry. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 20, 2019