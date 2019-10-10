The Daily Home

George William "Bill" Haynes

Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside service for George William "Bill" Haynes, age 93 of Miramar Beach, FL will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mr. Haynes passed away October 8, 2019 at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his wife: Eleanor Ferguson Haynes. He attended, graduated and play football at Georgia Tech University and was a member of Kappa Sig. He became Vice President of Avondale Mills Rug Division then went on to start his own business in Georgia, EAM Inc. He was a member of the CRI Institute and served in the Army-Air Corp in World War II. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marietta. Survivors are his wife: Joan Haynes, son: Steve Haynes (Susan), daughter: Lisa Turner (Steve), 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 10, 2019
bullet World War II
