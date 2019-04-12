Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Williard Vix. View Sign

George Willard Vix, born on November 19, 1951, and a resident of Talladega, Alabama, passed on the afternoon of April 9, 2019. His greatest love was his grandchildren and family and the Lord. He was a man of second chances, and firmly believed that. He was papa/dad to many with open arms. He leaves behind a loving family and his 4 legged furkids that would greet him daily when he would return home. He is survived by his sons Jason Vix Orlando, Florida, Eric Vix (wife Tasha Vix ) Talladega, Alabama and Christopher Vix (wife Misty Vix ) Talladega, Alabama. His grandchildren, Aiden Vix (13 yr), Aubrey Vix (11yr), Conner Vix (10yr), Hailey Vix (9yr), and Brittney Vix (7yr) . Memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Revive Church 700 W. Parkway Ave, Talladega, AL, 35160, at 5pm. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 12, 2019

