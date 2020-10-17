Funeral Services for Georgia C. "Gigi" Thomas will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega, Alabama. She died October 11, 2020 at her home. Sims Funeral Service will direct the services. Georgia C. Thomas was born to the union of George Massingale and Lizzie T. Chatman on April 16, 1930 in Talladega, Alabama. Georgia C. Thomas united with the Peace Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was united in holy matrimony to William E. Thomas in July 1945. Two children were born into this union. She was a beautician by trade for 43 years, graduating from Barber Durr Beauty College in Birmingham, AL., in 1958. In addition, she was also a graduate of Hartford University earning both a bachelor of science and masters degree in education. Gigi was a teacher of cosmetology at the deaf school in Talladega in the 60's, training the older girls to take care of the little girl's hair. Three girls passed the state board, receiving their cosmetology license in 1963-64. Gigi was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mary C. Thomas, Helen C. Moore, and Marion C. Huitt; brothers, George (Bo) Massingale, Charles Massingale, Edward Massingale, Clara Mae Massingale, and Lorene Massingale. Gigi is survived by her daughter, Eula (Matthew) Morris of Talladega, AL, son, Donald (Sandra) Thomas of Columbia, SC, brother, Sammie K. (Martha) Chatman of Talladega, AL, sisters, Linda Chatman Cook and Mary Ann Chatman of Talladega, AL, grandchildren, Trimeka Thomas, Terrance (Nicole) Thomas, Terra (Mike) Wright, Eric (Sharon) Morris, Sheila K. Morris; great grandchildren, Xavier Thomas, Emoni Wright, Terrance Thomas Jr., Jasmine Thomas, Jada Thomas, Eboni Wright, Ean Wright, Krista Jackson, and Hunter Morris; and one great-great grandson, Xavier Thomas Jr. She leaves to cherish a host to nieces, nephews, and her special friends, Mattie Nolan, Mary Jemison, and Pauline Smiley.

