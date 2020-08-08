1/
Gerald Bennett
Funeral service for Gerald Bennett, age 70, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 530-8 at the funeral home. Mr. Bennett passed away August 6, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife: Lynette Bennett. Survivors are his sons: Chris Bennett, Michael Bennett, daughters: Jeanie Bennett Riddley, Katrina Hardy, sisters: Retha Perry, Sue Obarr, grandchildren: Krystal Riddley, Justin Riddley, Danielle Hardy, Alex Duncan, Paxton Bennett, Kayley Bennett, Skyler Bennett, Jeremiah Bennett, Gavin Ludwick, Eli Wayne Bennett and great grandchildren: Lexus McCoy, Kenley McCoy, Jordan Ashley and Jameson Hardy. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
AUG
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
