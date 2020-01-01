The Daily Home

Geraldine "Gerri" Baker (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Nixon Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nixon Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nixon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Nixon Funeral Home
Obituary
Geraldine "Gerri" Baker, 84, of Chester, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born in Sterrett, Alabama on May 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leles and Annie (Partridge) Davis.
Gerri was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Weirton American Legion and a member of the Wesleyan Church of Weirton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Baker; a granddaughter, Angela Harvey; a son, Michael Baker; two sisters, Louise Allen and Sarah Brasher; and a brother, Dwight Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Joe" Baker of Chester; three daughters, Deborah (Chad) Black, Donna (Bob) Mayhew and Teresa (Joe) Byard all of New Cumberland; five grandchildren, James, Heather (Rob), Mark (Janna), Tracy (Shawn) and Kyle (Ashley); ten great-grandchildren, Ein, Chance, Joshlynn, Braden, Alex, Collin, Zoe, Cohen, Laikyn and Kohen; and a sister, Jeanette Windson of Alabama.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, at the Nixon Funeral Home, Newell, WV. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Columbiana County Memorial Park, East Liverpool, Ohio.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 1, 2020
