Funeral Service for Geraldine "Dean" Phillips Haynes, age 89, will be Thursday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from Noon until the 2:00 p.m. service. Ms. Haynes passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Porter Haynes; siblings, Roy Phillips, Sarah Cox, Louise Richardson; grandson, Brian Jason "BJ" Ireland; 7 half-siblings. She is survived by son, Lester Marion Haynes (Tammy); daughters, Sandra Ireland, Charlene Haynes Walton (Glenn); 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Dorothy Moore. Throughout her lifetime she was a member of Oakmont Methodist Church, Roebuck Park Baptist Church, Lincoln Baptist Church and New Covenant Baptist Church. She volunteered for many organizations and was a member of many clubs throughout her life. Condolences may be offered to the Haynes family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 25, 2019