Geraldine Phillips "Dean" Haynes

Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
(205)-338-3341
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
Obituary
Funeral Service for Geraldine "Dean" Phillips Haynes, age 89, will be Thursday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from Noon until the 2:00 p.m. service. Ms. Haynes passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Porter Haynes; siblings, Roy Phillips, Sarah Cox, Louise Richardson; grandson, Brian Jason "BJ" Ireland; 7 half-siblings. She is survived by son, Lester Marion Haynes (Tammy); daughters, Sandra Ireland, Charlene Haynes Walton (Glenn); 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Dorothy Moore. Throughout her lifetime she was a member of Oakmont Methodist Church, Roebuck Park Baptist Church, Lincoln Baptist Church and New Covenant Baptist Church. She volunteered for many organizations and was a member of many clubs throughout her life.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 25, 2019
