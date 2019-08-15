Gerard Joseph Agostinello, age 77, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home Childersburg Chapel from 1-2 pm. Following a visitation will be a memorial service at 2 pm at the same location. All services will be officiated by Pastor Roger Singleton. Mr. Agostinello is survived by his wife, Verna E. Agostinello; sons, Gerard Agostinello Jr. of West Babylon, NY and Anthony Agostinello of Locoust Valley, NY, and daughter, Tina Marie Ryan of Bayville, NY; stepson, Howard Fancher (Catherine) of Enterprise, AL; brother Vincent Florio of Oyster Bay, NY; sisters, Marsha Swiencki of Harrisburg, PA and Sandy Langa of Manorville, NY; and 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by stepdaughter, Marcia Corbett. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 15, 2019