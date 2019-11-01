Gertrude Anderson Hardegree, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Hardegree will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with interment following at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Bo Hamilton will officiate the service. Mrs. Gertrude was an organist for Central Baptist Church for a span of sixty five years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. Hardegree is survived by her son, Doug Anderson (Susan); daughter, Jane Haney (Sammy); three grandchildren, Sarah Beth Haney, Christopher Haney, Joshua Parris (Lori); four great grandchildren, Jessica Parris, Jackson Parris, Ava Kate Parris, and Kade Parris. Pallbearers will be Huck Fincher, Joshua Parris, Jackson Parris, Stan Knighton, Larry Curtis, and Joey Malone. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 1, 2019