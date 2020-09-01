1/
Gertrude L. Nixon
Gertrude L. Nixon, age 87 of Sylacauga passed away August 26, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, Eric Nixon (Magen); daughters, Marlene Gagnon and Sheila Robinson; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, A.A. Long and Ethel Elizabeth Bell; sons, James Albert "Duke" Haines and Terry Wayne Haines and grandson, Little Terry Haines. She worked at Avondale Mills for many years and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
