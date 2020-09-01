Gertrude L. Nixon, age 87 of Sylacauga passed away August 26, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, Eric Nixon (Magen); daughters, Marlene Gagnon and Sheila Robinson; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, A.A. Long and Ethel Elizabeth Bell; sons, James Albert "Duke" Haines and Terry Wayne Haines and grandson, Little Terry Haines. She worked at Avondale Mills for many years and was a loving mother and grandmother.
