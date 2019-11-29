Memorial service for Ms. Gevendolyn Dynell Peoples, 49, will be held on Saturday, November 30th at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 2:00 PM.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Destiny Lee Peoples of San Francisco, CA; a loving mother, Beverly Peoples, of San Francisco, CA; brother, Rocelious Peoples of Wichita Falls, TX; grandmother, Goldie Averitte of Long Island, NY; aunts, Christine Green, Lillian (Ken) Brown, Jackie (Swiff) Spears and Vicky (Kenny) Gears all of Sylacauga, AL; Rhonda (Roy) Norman and Goldie Averitte both of Long Island, NY; Yolanda Johnson of Frisco, TX; Connie Forliens of Dallas, TX; and Charlett Jones of Electra, TX; uncle, Efron Forliens of Tucson, AZ and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 29, 2019