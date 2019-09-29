Talladega - Mrs. Gina Mount Hudgins, 51, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. The family will receive friends at Cherry Street Church of God in Talladega on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Rev. Franklin Walters will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Hudgins was Baptist by faith and was a member of Eastaboga Baptist Church. She loved spending time her family. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved Alabama football. Mrs. Hudgins was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Trantham Mount. She is survived by her husband Gary Hudgins; father, Allen (Phyllis) Mount; brothers, Mike (Lori) Mount and Brandon Butler; sisters, Kelly (Gordon) Adams, Paige (Taylor) Parris, Dana (Jeff) Barnwell; aunt, Pat (Tommie) Taylor; nieces, Mallori Hudgins, Phalon Lackey, Madelyn Adams, Abby Parris, Ella Paris, Sara Ann Jones, Maci Barnwell, Karli Barnwell, and Talula Butler; and nephews, Khason Lackey, Jameson Adams, Nicolas Hudgins, Trent Hudgins, Matthew Jones, and Grayson Butler. Pallbearers will be Randy Hudgins, Gordon Adams, Taylor Parris, Mike Challender, Mike Mount, and Jeff Barnwell. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 29, 2019