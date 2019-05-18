Funeral Service for Ginny Ross Sanders, age 67, will be held Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 3pm, from the Kilgroe Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at Coosa Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 19th from 3pm until 4pm at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City for a viewing. Ms. Sanders passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Carlos James Ross and Bobbie Ross Vaughn. She is survived by her sons Phillip Sanders and Jonathan (Emily) Sanders, sisters Carla (Ed) Cotheran and Susan (Richard) Simonson and grandchildren Corbin and Jack Sanders. Condolences may be offered online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the services, 2219 2nd Ave North, Pell City, AL 35125, 205-338-3341
Published in The Daily Home on May 18, 2019