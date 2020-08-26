Gladys Mellon Foster, 89, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Foster will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Kevin Jones officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Mrs. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Talladega, AL. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Mrs. Foster is survived by her daughter, Beverly Nixon (Terry); son, Randy Foster (Dana); two sisters, Clara McDill, Pearl Stewart; grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Josh Nixon, Jeremy Nixon, and many more grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Royalty Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Foster; several sisters, two brothers, and two grandchildren, Tobi Nixon and Holly Nixon. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.