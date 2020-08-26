1/
Gladys Mellon Foster
Gladys Mellon Foster, 89, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Foster will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Kevin Jones officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Mrs. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Talladega, AL. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Mrs. Foster is survived by her daughter, Beverly Nixon (Terry); son, Randy Foster (Dana); two sisters, Clara McDill, Pearl Stewart; grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Josh Nixon, Jeremy Nixon, and many more grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Royalty Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Foster; several sisters, two brothers, and two grandchildren, Tobi Nixon and Holly Nixon. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
AUG
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
