Funeral service for Glenda Heaton Smith of Childersburg will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Mrs.Smith passed away November 27, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter: Djuana Myers (Jeff), son: John Rape, brother: Alan Heaton, sisters: Diann Smith (Bobby), Pam Hammonds, Toni Slatton, grandchildren: Daniel Baaily, Tyler Lewis, great grandchildren: Skylar Bailey and Micah Bailey.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com
Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.