Mrs. Glenda Nell Kennedy, age 72, of Sylacauga, passed away July 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Roy Steve Kennedy, children; Randy, Josh, and Kelly, brothers; James "Abo" Hay (Diane), Pete Hay, and Gary Hay (Bridget), and grandchild, Hannah Grace Whitaker. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Hay and Bill Hay. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel, at 3pm. Officiating was Rev. Jeff Harris and Rev. Mike Danskon. Pallbearers were Charlie Duncan, Tony Hay, Scott Hay, Brian Hughes, Brian Forbus, and Trey Whitaker. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel directed.
Published in The Daily Home from July 3 to July 4, 2019