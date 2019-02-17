Funeral service for Glenn Crawford "Big Stuff" Lane, Jr. 46, will be on Monday, February 18, at 1 pm at the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church with Apostle Michael Truss officiating. Interment will follow in Sunlight Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Lane passed away on February 12, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. Mr. Lane's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1990. He was a member of Lincoln Pride Lodge, also a well known DJ, Radio Announcer and Coach. Survivors include his children: Jermain (Melissa) Butler, Jaida Lane (Christine), ArTasia Lane (Brandi), Kaziyah Gaston; grandchildren: KennRoyal Butler, Channing Butler; his parents: Molly (Rev. Oliver) Gaston; siblings: Chris (Sherrie) Lane, Tchlandra (Derrick) Embry, Jeremy Lane, Dentrick Gaston; Godmother: Mary Wills; mother in-law: Kathy McCoy, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn C. Lane, Sr.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 17, 2019