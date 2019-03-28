Graveside services for Mr. Glenn Edward Burrell 67 of Talladega, Al. will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at Pine Hill Memorial Park 12:00 pm , with Ron Hurst Officiating. Visitation will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at the funeral home 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Mr. Burrell passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. Mr. Burrell was preceded in death by his parents Barton and Della Burrell. Mr. Burrell is survived by two brothers: Pat (Connie) Burrell, and Dan Burrell. Mr. Burrell was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. He worked for Scott Industries and was retired from Georgia Pacific. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Edward Burrell.
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2019