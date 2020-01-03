Gloria Ann Sharpe, age 65, of Carrollton, AL died January 1, 2020 at Pickens County Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Gordo First United Methodist Church with Rev. Marvin McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Pinson, AL with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Sharpe, son, Neil Sharpe and her parents. Survivors include her daughters, Wendi Grace (James) and Kristi Matthews (Bo); two sons, Donald "Ricky" Sharpe (Jennifer) and T. J. Sharpe (G. Q.); sister, Vicki Knight (Jonathan); brother, Tony Walker; thirteen grandchildren, Josie Cargile, Danielle Grace, India Matthews, Hannah Thomas, Lucas Cargile, Hunter Thomas, Robert Cargile, Daniel Sharpe, Lilly Grace, Jayla Taylor, Anna Sharpe, Sarah Sharpe and Jackson Sharpe; nephew, David Jeffries and niece, Jeslyn Cruz. Gloria was born November 26, 1954 in Sylacauga, Alabama to the late James Walker and Roberta Harris Walker. She was a member of Gordo First United Methodist Church and a retired employee of McAbee Construction in Tuscaloosa, AL. Pallbearers will be James Grace, Bo Matthews, Chris Norris, David Jeffries, Jonathan Knight and Tim Mathews.

