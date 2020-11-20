Celebration of Life for Ms. Gloria Jean Averett, age 62, will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union Baptist Church, Stewardville, AL. Rev. Robert Hatten, Officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. Ms. Averett departed this walk of life on November 14, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, five sisters, Glenda Averette, Willie Averett, Elizabeth Averett, Joanne Averett (Gassaway) Stone, and Sandra Averette all of Sylacauga, AL; one aunt, Alice Averett of Huntsville, AL; one uncle, Shelly Averett of Birmingham, AL; a special friend, Debra Hatten; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.