Gloria Jean Averett
1958 - 2020
Celebration of Life for Ms. Gloria Jean Averett, age 62, will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union Baptist Church, Stewardville, AL. Rev. Robert Hatten, Officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. Ms. Averett departed this walk of life on November 14, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, five sisters, Glenda Averette, Willie Averett, Elizabeth Averett, Joanne Averett (Gassaway) Stone, and Sandra Averette all of Sylacauga, AL; one aunt, Alice Averett of Huntsville, AL; one uncle, Shelly Averett of Birmingham, AL; a special friend, Debra Hatten; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
