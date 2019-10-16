Mrs. Gloria Hudson Lackey, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Marty Phillips will officiate. Mrs. Lackey was Christian by faith and lived most of her life in Talladega. She retired as a seamstress from Palm Beach. Mrs. Lackey is preceded in death by her parents, Eras and Lillian Hudson; husband Carlos Ray Lackey; brother, Charles Hudson, Sr., sister, Barbara Collier; nephews Charles Hudson, Jr. and William Collier, Jr.; and niece, Carla Kay Hudson Parker. She is survived by her nephew, Carl (Penny) Hudson; niece, Juanita Collier; great nephews, Kevin (Shonna) Hudson, Elliot Hudson, Hunter Hudson, Timothy Stoffregen, Wesley (Jessica) Hudson, and Cody Collier; great nieces, Christy Hudson and Mikayla Cooper; and a host of great great nephews, nieces, and other family and friends, as well as special friends, Doyle and Edna Haywood. Pallbearers will be Billy Ray Wills, Cody Collier, Landon Hudson, Kevin Hudson, Takis Kappis, Wes Hudson, and Jayden Hudson. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 16, 2019