Home going celebration for Glovina Eubanks Babbs, 90, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor A. G. McKinney will officiate. Interment will be in Midway Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends tonight from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Glovina Eubanks Babbs was born on Thursday, November 8, 1928 to Douglas Eubanks and Sallie Young Eubanks in Edna, Alabama located in Choctaw County. Mrs. Babbs was a longtime member of Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Choctaw County Training School. Glovina lovingly raised and cared for her children and eventually her grandchildren each day. She enjoyed watching soap operas, reading and cooking in her spare time. On September 10, 1949, Glovina and the late Isaac Glover were united in holy matrimony and to that union three children were born; Ronnie, Douglas and James. She later met the late Eugene Babbs. On August 9, 1952, they were united in holy matrimony and to that union six children were born: Joyce, Jack, Deborah, Gene, John and Helen. On the evening of Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Mrs. Babbs answered the call of her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Eugene Babbs; two sons, Douglas Glover and James Glover; one granddaughter, LaToya Glover; her parents, Douglas and Sallie Eubanks; one sister, Florence Brown; three brothers, Warren Eubanks, Douglas Eubanks, Jr. and Leslie May; two sisters-in-law, Kizzie May and Lucille Eubanks; two brothers-in-law, Elisha Brown and Lamar Ward; and one daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Glover. She leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Joyce (Leroy) Robbins of Goodwater, Alabama, Deborah (George) Dye, Helen Lawler and Puracenta (Timothy) Barclay of Talladega, Alabama; one special daughter, Ora D. Glover of Talladega, Alabama; four sons, Ronnie (Chris) Eubanks of Daleville, Alabama, Jack (Brenda) Babbs of Oxford, Alabama, Gene Babbs of Talladega, Alabama and John Babbs of Carrolton, Georgia; nineteen grandchildren, Tameka, Darian, Rachel, Daphne, Douglas, Jr., Quiana, Denarvid, Torris, Demetrius, Kenneth, Carlos, Celani, Dexter, Kaswana, Dante, Kentrae, Irish, Jonathan and Rodney; twenty-seven great grandchildren; one sister, Mae Ella Ward of York, Alabama; special friends, Martha Chatman, Velma McCray, Georgia Smith , Barbara and Henry "Meat" Chess, Prince Law, Bruce and Margaret Calloway, Joe White, Brenda Brown, Gloria Malone, Lorraine Denson, Sharon Curry, Clifford Garrett, Warren Turner, Dale Frazier, Catherine Collins, Pazater Turner, Liz McGowan and Susie Phillips; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 