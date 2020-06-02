Gordon Comer
Gordon Comer, age 85, of Sylacauga, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Comer; sons, Ronald Lee Comer (Diana); and John Charles Comer (Kim); and grandchildren, Justin Comer, Brandy Graves (Adam), and Anthony Comer.
Graveside services will be held, Wednesday June 3, 2020, at 10AM, at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga.
Mr. Comer was the owner of Super Value Grocery stores in Sylacauga and Alexander City, and also the owner and operator of Deluxe Cab Company in Sylacauga.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to Presbyterian Childrens Home , Talladega, Alabama.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Comer family. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
